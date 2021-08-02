ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting free examinations for three licenses this month.
Exams are scheduled for Aug. 27 for people seeking a license to practice falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator or handle leashed tracking dogs to find injured game animals. In-person exams will not be offered this year. Registration for an online exam should be completed by Aug. 20 on the DEC’s Special License Exams Registration webpage.
Study guides and exam manuals are available for free from the DEC.
To qualify for the Apprentice Falconry License, applicants must be at least 14 years old, score 80% or higher on the exam, have a valid New York hunting license and maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors.
Apprentices are limited to possessing one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. The cost of a five-year falconry license is $40.
To qualify for a Wildlife Rehabilitator License, applicants must be at least 16 years old, score 80% or higher on the exam and be interviewed by DEC regional wildlife staff.
Prospective wildlife rehabilitation applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to a licensed rehabilitator. There is no cost for the five-year wildlife rehabilitation license.
To qualify for a Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License, applicants must score 80% or higher on the exam and have a valid New York hunting license. The cost for a five-year tracking dog license is $50 plus a non-refundable $25 application fee.
For more information, contact the Special Licenses Unit by mail: NYS DEC Special Licenses Unit, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233; phone: 518-402-8985; fax: 518-402-8925; or email: SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.