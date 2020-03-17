CANTON — St. Lawrence County has declared a state of emergency through April 14.
County Legislative Chair Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, declared the state of emergency in an effort to assist county organizations and school districts with the necessary precautions recommended for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County will be making adjustments to staffing levels to meet the New York State Executive Order 202.4 which calls for a reduced staff to increase social distancing in the workplace.
All offices will remain open.
Residents with county business should check the county’s website for the specifics about the department with which they need to interact. Residents should call the department in order to confirm the specifics of any planned visit.
The county website is stlawco.org.
“The guidance counties are receiving is changing on a daily basis,” St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said in a news release. “We have a workforce to protect and a public to serve. In these challenging times, the services we provide become even more critical for the residents of the County. We are striving to make sure that our employees are safe. All county offices will remain open, but we request your patience as reduced staffing may delay the prompt service that is typically provided by County Staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.