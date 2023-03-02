State offers to pay $1.9M for Massena facade work

The former Massena School of Business building at 22 Main St. A consultant has said the goal is to preserve the facade, “maybe minus some of the plywood in the windows.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency received a letter from Empire State Development offering the entire $1.9 million price tag for renovating the former Massena School of Business.

At a Tuesday afternoon board meeting, IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said the IDA is “reviewing the terms and conditions of the award.”

