MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency received a letter from Empire State Development offering the entire $1.9 million price tag for renovating the former Massena School of Business.
At a Tuesday afternoon board meeting, IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said the IDA is “reviewing the terms and conditions of the award.”
A grant letter from the state to Mr. Kelly says the award would cover all costs of design, engineering, construction and site work, plus $100,000 toward contingency costs.
The IDA has until April 22 to notify Empire State Development that they’ll accept the money.
Jaclyn S. Hakes, from the consultant team for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program, M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying of Clifton Park, has previously said the goal is to preserve the facade, “maybe minus some of the plywood in the windows.”
“That’s the thought, that the historic facade is intended to be preserved and maintained so it can maintain that feel of a complete block as you are on Main Street, but open up into that courtyard area,” Ms. Hakes said. “The project includes demolition of all but the facade so that the facade can be stabilized, and then the courtyard will be created as a result of that, allowing for that connection from the street over to the river into the public parking area.”
The village paid $25,100 for the property from an online St. Lawrence County tax auction, which the IDA in November voted to reimburse from St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency funds.
The facade would be a “transitional space” from Main Street to the riverwalk, Mr. Kelly, also co-chair of the DRI Local Planning Committee, said in late October.
“So, the intent is to preserve the facade, whether it will be a larger archway with some kind of a larger pass-through area or whether it will be exactly what’s there, only with a doorway, that remains to be seen,” Mr. Kelly said in November.
