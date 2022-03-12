MASSENA — The reimbursement associated with projects selected for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding will be disbursed once milestones have been met, according to officials working with village’s Local Planning Committee.
During this week’s meeting, Local Planning Committee member Timothy J. Ahlfeld asked when project sponsors can expect the reimbursement for the work they were doing.
“Do you have examples you could share with people that may be interested to know when they will get refunded for the investment they put forward? Because I think that’s very important, that people understand what the time frame is and what their outlay could be, especially if it’s a large project,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team, said that once the committee has completed its Strategic Investment Plan, including recommended DRI projects, that information will be shared with the state to begin the process.
“At that point, the state will be reviewing that to select projects for potential DRI funding,” she said.
Kylie S. Peck, community development specialist for the New York Department of State and project manager for the Massena DRI, said award announcements are expected to be made in the fall.
“Then, depending on which department within the state the contract falls under will kind of determine the next time frame,” she said.
Empire State Development primarily handles the private sector projects, according to Stephen M. Hunt, regional director for Empire State Development.
“First off, grants are all reimbursable, so you do the project first and you would receive disbursement of your grant funds when meeting the milestones or deliverables of your project,” he said.
Mr. Hunt said that after the awards are announced by the state, Empire State Development will begin conversations with the project sponsor and develop a contract within a month or two.
“You can begin the project as soon as the awards are announced, but our contract would come shortly thereafter. What the contract would say is you’re agreeing to do this and in exchange you will receive this amount. Then, of course, you have to fulfill those obligations. For us, it means how much are you spending on your capital project? So, the short answer is, it’s reimbursable after your project is complete to the extent that you are committed to doing the project,” he said.
Mary Barthelme, project manager for state Homes and Community Renewal, said the same reimbursement principles would apply to nonprofit projects that are included in the DRI. She said reimbursement will be made as project milestones are met.
“We’ll be able to also engage, as Steve mentioned, very quickly after awards are announced to start working on those contract documents,” she said.
The Local Planning Committee and its state partners are seeking proposals within the project boundaries to be evaluated for potential inclusion in the DRI’s Strategic Investment Plan. Those are due by 5 p.m. March 25.
The application can be found at www.MassenaDRI.com. Projects that were included in Massena’s DRI application, as well as new proposals must complete a call for projects form.
Once all potential projects have been submitted, Ms. Hakes said the Project Team will start preparing an initial list of projects that meet the DRI eligibility requirements, and those will be presented during the next meeting of the Local Planning Committee in April.
