MASSENA — Project sponsors who are seeking Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding for privately sponsored projects will be expected to cover 60% of the cost, with the DRI program picking up the other 40%.
However, there are exceptions for some projects, such as from nonprofit organizations, which can be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
To ensure projects are of significant sizes and scales to be truly transformative, no DRI awards of less than $100,000 will be considered. Also, money that has already been invested in a project would not count as part of the 60% match.
R. Shawn Gray, representing the Massena Arts and Theater Association, wondered about the match during the Monday kickoff meeting of the village’s Local Planning Committee.
“We’re a registered charity, a 501(c)(3), and if we were to participate, is our match from our group 40% or 60%? I’ve heard both,” Mr. Gray said.
Kylie S. Peck, community development specialist for the New York Department of State and project manager for the Massena DRI, said she would need to get clarification.
“We’re just getting clarification on the nonprofit piece and it does look like it’s kind of a case-by-case basis on that. So, Shawn, going back to your comment about the match, we would ask some additional details and we will get that clarification available so we can make sure everybody is on the same page as we move forward,” she said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, who co-chairs the Local Planning Committee with St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Patrick J. Kelly, wondered if costs that had been incurred could count as part of the local match.
“What if an entity has already invested substantial money into, let’s say, a building? I know the theater, for instance, has already invested a substantial amount, and I was just curious, would that count as their investment already or do they have to invest again?” Mr. Paquin asked.
“The DRI grant is intended to be an incentive for the project to go forward. So, costs that have already been incurred cannot be included as part of your project cost at this point,” said Stephen M. Hunt, regional director for Empire State Development.
Another question concerned the use of in-kind services and if they could be used toward the local match.
“In that instance, we’re talking about a private-sector applicant. So, I’m not sure what in-kind services there would be, so it’s hard to answer that question. Usually when you’re talking about in-kind, you’re talking about a public entity,” Mr. Hunt said.
Mr. Kelly suggested that information could be put on the project’s website, www.massenadri.com, to answer some of those types of questions.
“I think anything we can provide that will provide clarity around the guidelines for these submissions would be valuable,” he said.
According to the DRI guidebook, recommended projects may range in cost and scale from small improvements to larger-scale construction projects, from zoning updates to major infrastructure projects.
“For private for-profit projects, DRI funds may not exceed 40% of the total project cost except as noted on page 19. While DRI funding may be used to cover the entire cost of a public or not-for-profit project, leveraging of investment dollars from other sources (i.e., private, local, federal, or other state sources) is strongly encouraged. LPCs may establish more restrictive match requirements,” the guidebook says.
