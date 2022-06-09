OGDENSBURG — Home Rule legislation that would change how much the city of Ogdensburg collects in sales tax has passed both the state Senate and Assembly.
The measure passed over the weekend. The Ogdensburg City Council had passed several resolutions supporting the bill to codify an arrangement between St. Lawrence County and the city regarding equal sharing of the additional 1% sales tax collected within the city. City officials have estimated that it would increase sales tax revenues between $600,000 and $1.2 million.
“I am pleased that once again, I was able to deliver on the city of Ogdensburg’s request to have ‘home rule’ legislation concerning sales tax distribution passed in the Senate,” Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said in a statement Thursday.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, expressed similar sentiments.
“I’m encouraged that the city of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County worked together and found common ground on sharing sales tax revenue. We were happy to carry the bill and get it done,” he said. “America’s only city on the St. Lawrence is a special place, filled with great people and deserving of a comeback. We can’t wait to see what happens next in the ’burg.”
When reached for comment, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said he was glad that the legislation passed, but felt that the city lost an opportunity for more revenue by not getting the full 1% from the county.
“Getting half of the last penny is a help for us, but I really think our city needed the whole penny. Having jurisdiction over the last penny gives us the option to maybe become the 7-cent sales tax community in the top of Northern New York,” Mayor Skelly said.
He said that if the city was able to get the full 1%, it could develop payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT programs with developers and retailers in order to draw businesses to the city as well as to give residents what would essentially be a tax decrease if they only had to pay 7% instead of 8% in sales tax for purchases.
While the city will take half of the 1%, Mr. Skelly said if he had more support from City Council, they might have been able to make it happen.
“Steve Jellie (city manager) and I fought hard to get that, if there would have been more of a united front, maybe we would have had the whole penny. People who didn’t participate at all in the effort and then jump on board with the half penny killed that chance of it,” Mayor Skelly said.
St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, did not return a call seeking comment.
County Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, thanked Sen. Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk for their work in getting the legislation passed as well as the City Council and the county legislators who agreed to the compromise.
“This will provide the city of Ogdensburg long-term security that they won’t face future cuts in their sales tax revenues,” Mr. Reagen said.
Mr. Reagen expects that with the Canadian border opening up, city officials will see higher-than-estimated returns since figures were used from the previous two years when the COVID-19 pandemic had the border locked down.
“Under this new arrangement, Ogdensburg will be able to keep all the sales tax collected within the city limits, and most of us who know Ogdensburg will realize that Canadian sales make up a lot of transactions that occur at many of our retail stores on a daily basis,” Mr. Reagen said. “Some people have questioned the compromise we were able to get, but they haven’t really factored in that all of the estimates that have been talked about have been based on the past two years where there have been no Canadians figured into the equation. Now we stand to make a lot of money. And now, as we work on the shoreline and encourage more businesses to locate in Ogdensburg, our community will be able to directly benefit from this increase in sales tax.”
