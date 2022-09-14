OGDENSBURG — State police arrested an Ogdensburg man last week on several charges related to separate shoplifting complaints.
Dylan L. Keith, 24, was charged Sept. 9 with three counts of petit larceny and one count of false personation following an investigation into thefts at the Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in the town of Oswegatchie.
