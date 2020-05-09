MORRISTOWN — State police are investigating an alleged burglary, which reportedly occurred sometime between May 4 and 5 at a residence on Route 37 in the town of Morristown.
Troopers say someone entered the residence and stole a motorized bicycle from inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Ogdensburg at 518-873-2750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.