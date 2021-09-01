MOOERS — State Police are asking for help locating a missing person. Kevin L. Lavalley, 39, of Mooers, was last seen at his residence on Aug. 28, at around 12:30 p.m., according to the police. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 518-873-2750.
According to information provided by State Police, Mr. Lavalley is a white male with a height of about 5 feet 6 inches. He weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and green eyes.
