MALONE — State police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old from Malone.
Brandon M. King was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22 at about 5:30 p.m. He is missing from his residence.
Mr. King is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Franklin Academy hoodie, blue shorts, blue shoes and a tan baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Malone at 518-873-2750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.