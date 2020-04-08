MASSENA — An unidentified man was seen on security footage last weekend at BJ’s Wholesale Club at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall after state police responded to a report of a larceny.
Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the man entered the store and left with a Kitchen Aid mixer he did not pay for, valued at $299.99.
Troopers said the man ran past the employee checking receipts at the exit and got into a red SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Joshua Prashaw at 518-873-2750.
