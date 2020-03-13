POTSDAM — An unidentified man was captured on Walmart security footage last month, wheeling tires in a cart out of the store without paying for them.
Around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, the man left the store with four tires, each valued at $167. State police said store employees attempted to stop him, but the man continued out of the store. He was observed to have loaded the tires into a dark-colored Dodge Dakota pick-up truck and drove away toward the village.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Williams at 518-873-2750.
