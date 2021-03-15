WADDINGTON — State police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying two people believed to be connected to a criminal mischief complaint from Feb. 20 in Waddington.
Troopers responded to a Linden Avenue residence that night and determined two people on snowmobiles drove through the yard at about 10 p.m. and threw bricks at the home.
Anyone with information should contact Trooper Kyle Blackmer at the Ogdensburg state police barracks by calling 518-873-2776.
