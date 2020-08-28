KEESEVILLE — State police are asking for public assistance locating a woman reported missing from a Keeseville residential facility.
Kathryn R. Wendel, 66, was last seen at about 7 a.m. Friday, wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and she may be barefoot. Ms. Wendel may also be operating a 2008 Nissan Rogue.
Police said Ms. Wendel has schizophrenia and “should be approached with care.” She is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 198 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Plattsburgh at 518-873-2777.
