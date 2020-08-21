POTSDAM — State police are asking for public assistance identifying and locating a man reported to have stolen a Milwaukee 18M fuel impact drill from Triple A Building Center, 6588 Route 56.
Police said at about 2:20 p.m. Aug. 10, an unknown man entered the store, took the $459 drill without paying for it and left in a white Chevrolet Equinox, headed toward the village of Potsdam.
The man is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, light-colored ball cap and black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Joshua Foster at 518-873-2776.
