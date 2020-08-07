WESTPORT — State police are asking for the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Summer Jean Sprouse, who was reported missing from her Sisco Street residence Wednesday.
Police said Ms. Sprouse is believed to be in the company of an adult male named Daniel Wilson. Ms. Sprouse is described as white, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2750.
