MASSENA — A Massena man was charged after state police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the town of Lawrence.
Troopers charged Steven D. LeClair, 30, with third-degree assault on Thursday, stemming from an Aug. 20 altercation at The Jug Bar, state Highway 11C, Lawrence.
State police said they responded to a report of a fight in progress, and their investigation revealed LeClair struck a male and female in the head, causing minor injury, before leaving the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
LeClair turned himself into state police on Thursday. He was arraigned in Brasher Town Court and released on his own recognizance, to appear at a later date in Lawrence Town Court.
