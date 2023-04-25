BRASHER — State police charged Carson J. Thomas, 24, Massena, with third-degree criminal mischief stemming from an alleged domestic dispute.
Police said that at about 3:48 p.m. April 21, they responded to Smith Road in the town of Brasher. They said their investigation determined a verbal dispute took place during a custody exchange, and Thomas threw two dumbbell weights at a vehicle, causing damage to the side head lamp, hood and side panel.
