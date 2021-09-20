MASSENA — Narissa N. Joubert, 29, of Massena, was charged by state police on Sunday with second-degree burglary.
They said Ms. Joubert, a former employee of Highland Nursing Home in Massena, entered the building during overnight hours and stole property.
She was arraigned in Massena Town Court and released under the supervision of probation. She is to reappear in court at a later date.
