Russell man charged with DWI with children in car

POTSDAM — A Russell man was charged Tuesday with aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle, a felony, after he was found passed out in his vehicle with his children inside the car.

State police also charged Joey D. Griffin with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.

