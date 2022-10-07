POTSDAM — A Russell man was charged Tuesday with aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle, a felony, after he was found passed out in his vehicle with his children inside the car.
State police also charged Joey D. Griffin with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.
Police said they responded to the Potsdam Walmart on Route 11 at about 10:54 a.m. for a report of a male who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat. Two children inside the vehicle were also reported as being unconscious. They said their investigation determined Mr. Griffin, 52, had been operating the motor vehicle in an impaired condition, and he was also found in possession of methamphetamine.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court in October.
