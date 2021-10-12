MORRISTOWN — A St. Lawrence County woman is facing several charges, including vehicular assault, in connection to an April vehicle crash that left her husband with serious injuries.
At about 9:30 p.m. April 17, Leslie A. Hockey, 52, of Brier Hill, was driving west on County Route 2 in Morristown when she ran off the north shoulder of the roadway on a curve, according to state police. The vehicle struck a guard rail, overturned and landed in a yard.
Mrs. Hockey and her passenger, her husband Kevin C. Hockey, 59, were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Mr. Hockey was later taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for multiple spinal fractures and a brain bleed.
Following a monthslong investigation, state police arrested Mrs. Hockey Tuesday morning. She was charged with felony aggravated vehicular assault with a blood alcohol concentration, BAC, of at least 0.18% and three misdemeanors: driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
She was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
