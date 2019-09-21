DEPEYSTER — State police charged three individuals on Friday in connection with a report of a suspicious vehicle filed on Sept. 9 in the town of DePeyster.
An 18-year-old male from Heuvelton was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 10:20 a.m. in the town of Oswegatchie. He was released on an appearance ticket.
A 16-year-old male from Ogdensburg was also charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 11:38 a.m. His status was not reported.
State police also charged Brandon D. Parker, 20, Gouverneur, with petit larceny at 1:30 p.m. in the town of Macomb. He was ordered held.
No further information was available on Saturday.
