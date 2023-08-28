Troopers charge three drivers with DWI on Saturday

New York State Police squad car. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

The following driving while intoxicated arrests were made Saturday by state police, according to a press release issued Monday:

At 11:38 p.m., troopers responded to County Route 35 in the town of Potsdam for a crash. The driver, identified as Nicholas R. James, 21, Canton, said he was driving too fast when he lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple poles.

