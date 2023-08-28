The following driving while intoxicated arrests were made Saturday by state police, according to a press release issued Monday:
At 11:38 p.m., troopers responded to County Route 35 in the town of Potsdam for a crash. The driver, identified as Nicholas R. James, 21, Canton, said he was driving too fast when he lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple poles.
After failing a field sobriety test, James was charged with DWI and released to appear in Potsdam Town Court in October.
Troopers charged Jesse J. Kopplin, 27, Waddington, with DWI after troopers observed the 2004 Honda he was operating on Route 37 in the town of Louisville traveling at a high rate of speed with a loud exhaust at 1:10 a.m.
Kopplin showed signs of impairment and he failed an administrated standard field sobriety test, according to troopers. He was released on an appearance ticket for Louisville Town Court in October.
At 2:24 a.m., troopers responded to a property damage crash on Main Street in the town of Morristown. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado had struck a boat trailer. The driver of the truck was identified as Zachary A. Richard, 20, of Hammond.
After failing a field sobriety test, Richard was charged with DWI and released to appear in Morristown Town Court at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.