State police are increasing patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving over the Fourth of July weekend.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began Friday, July 3, and will run through Sunday, July 5, 2020.
According to state police, troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless driving statewide in an effort to keep highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.
“Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, it’s very likely that you will end up in jail,” said Keith M. Corelett, state police superintendent. “Stay safe, and don’t make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else.”
Last year, state police issued nearly 13,410 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July holisday weekend. Troopers arrested 249 people for DWI and investigated 187 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities.
During the campaign, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to move over for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel state roadways.
Troopers will be using both marked vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic, but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
“Driving impaired is one of the most dangerous things a motorist can do, especially now at this critical time for our healthcare system,” said Mark JF Schroeder, DMV commissioner and chair of the governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “I urge New Yorkers to do the right thing. Have a plan to get home safely.”
The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.
Arrested drunk and/or drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs and lost time at work.
