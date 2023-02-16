GOUVERNEUR — State police divers and forensic specialists are searching the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur, near the Main Street bridge, for evidence related to the murder that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, troopers charged Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, with second-degree murder. He’s accused of stabbing Ronald E. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery.

Divers sent for evidence connected to stabbing

State police divers on Thursday searched the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur, not far from East Riverside Cemetery, where Ronald E. Durham was found dead Saturday. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Divers sent for evidence connected to stabbing

Divers from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team search the Oswegatchie River Thursday afternoon on the south side of the Main Street bridge in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.