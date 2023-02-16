Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Bubbles from a diver can be seen on the surface of the water Thursday as divers from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team search the Oswegatchie River on the south side of the Main Street bridge in Gouverneur. The divers were searching for evidence in the fatal stabbing of Ronald E. Durham, 72, in East Riverside Cemetery over the weekend. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A fan boat piloted by members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team breaks up an ice floe Thursday before it passes over divers searching the Oswegatchie River for evidence in a murder investigation in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Divers from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team search the Oswegatchie River Thursday afternoon on the south side of the Main Street bridge in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Bubbles from a diver can be seen on the surface of the water Thursday as divers from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team search the Oswegatchie River on the south side of the Main Street bridge in Gouverneur. The divers were searching for evidence in the fatal stabbing of Ronald E. Durham, 72, in East Riverside Cemetery over the weekend. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A fan boat piloted by members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team breaks up an ice floe Thursday before it passes over divers searching the Oswegatchie River for evidence in a murder investigation in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Bubbles from a diver surface Thursday as state police divers search the Oswegatchie River under the Main Street bridge in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
GOUVERNEUR — State police divers and forensic specialists are searching the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur, near the Main Street bridge, for evidence related to the murder that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, troopers charged Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, with second-degree murder. He’s accused of stabbing Ronald E. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery.
Brandi M. Ashley, public information officer for state police Troop B, said the divers will be there “until a thorough search is completed.” Divers were still at the site late Thursday afternoon.
Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to the Gouverneur cemetery reported discovering a body on the ground. That turned out to be Mr. Durham, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years who was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.
Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the road where the cemetery is located.
Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.
An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Wing is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Mr. Durham, who those close to him called “Huck,” will be laid to rest this weekend. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, with burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery. After the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Mullin’s Restaurant in Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the murder to call 315-379-0012.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.