GOUVERNEUR — State police divers and forensic specialists are searching the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur, near the Main Street bridge, for evidence related to the murder that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, troopers arrested and charged Frederick A. Wing, 22 of Gouverneur with second-degree murder. He’s accused of stabbing Ronald E. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur.
Brandi M. Ashley, state police public information officer for Troop B, said the divers will be there “until a thorough search is completed.” As of around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, divers were still at the site.
“If they do not locate anything, they will be out there again tomorrow,” she said.
Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to the Gouverneur cemetery reported discovering a body on the ground. That turned out to be Mr. Durham, 72, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years who was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.
Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the same road where the cemetery is located.
Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.
An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Wing is being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail.
Mr. Durham, who those close to him called “Huck,” will be laid to rest this weekend. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, with burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery. After the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Mullin’s Restaurant in Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
State police are asking for anyone with information about the murder to call them at 315-379-0012.
