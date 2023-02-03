LOUISVILLE — State police have released the names of the two drivers who collided last weekend, resulting in the deaths of six people. A 2013 Chevy Express bus was traveling on Route 37 when a Penske rental truck, a 2021 Freightliner, crossed the center line and collided near Coles Creek.
Christopher Valiro-Torres, 36, of Venezuela was driving the bus. Six of the 15 occupants were killed and another three were injured. Driving the box truck was Harly N. Diaz-Baez, 25, of Bronx. He was the lone occupant.
Mr. Diaz-Baez was driving the truck to Blevins Seaway Motors in Massena with auto parts, state police said Friday morning. Mr. Valiro-Torres was driving the bus full of workers to a solar farm installation on County Route 6 in Oswegatchie. They all worked for LBFNY Solar, based in Weedsport. The company owned the bus as part of a fleet.
Brandi M. Ashley, public information officer for state police troop B, said the accident is still being investigated, as is the if charges will be filed or not. The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a six-person team to investigate the Saturday collision. In a virtual press briefing, NTSB officials said they expect their investigators to be here for four to six days It will likely take 12 to 18 months to issue a final report on the probable cause.
Ms. Ashley said the box truck didn’t have a GPS tracker. It did contain a black box that records information like speed and braking leading up to a crash. Investigators are also downloading information from the truck’s anti-lock braking system, she said.
Jim P. Begley, LBFNY founder and president, described the deceased as hard workers who sent money home to support their families. He said they had worked for him for at least six months. He said all LBFNY workers are legal immigrants working full time.
Mr. Begley said the loss is a tragedy for him, but “it’s a much bigger tragedy for their families in Mexico.”
The crash that killed the six workers happened on Route 37 near Coles Creek around 6 a.m. Saturday. The six victims were identified through obituaries on Monday evening.
They are Alejandro Vazquez Valdez, 45, Jesus Martinez Parra, 44, and Pedro Pablo Galicia Ignacio, 29, all three of Puebla, Mexico; Abel De Jesus Lopez Lopez, 39, and Jonatan Hernadez Gomez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico; and Jose De Jesus Aguirre Tronco, 35, of Vigencia, Mexico.
He said one worker injured in the crash remains in critical condition. The other two who were transported from the scene were treated for minor injuries and released. Their identities have not been made public. The three injured had been brought to Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals.
St. Lawrence County Coroner James M. Sienkiewycz said the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the coroner, and Chad W. Green, owner of Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena, worked to confirm the identity of those who had died.
Mr. Sienkiewycz has ruled that all six people killed in the crash died from accidental blunt force trauma. Mr. Sienkiewycz, in a release Monday morning, said that a makeshift morgue was established to give St. Lawrence County medical examiner Dr. Scott LaPoint the ability to examine each individual.
“St. Lawrence County hasn’t seen a tragic accident like this as far back as I can remember,” said St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director Matthew R. Denner Sr. “Everyone did well on-scene. We had a great response from the agencies involved.”
The county employed its Mass Casualty Incident plan, which lays out steps to respond to situations involving significant injuries or deaths. Mr. Denner said the incident required coordination between many EMS agencies and hospitals because of the number of people involved.
Multiple fire and rescue teams were called, including Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena and Seaway Valley, according to state police.
When asked about LBFNY’s safety record, Mr. Begley referred a reporter to his LinkedIn account, where he wrote that he is “proud to lead crews which have worked over 500,000 man hours with out (sic) a lost time accident.”
He also wouldn’t comment on the size of the LBFNY bus fleet, citing an ongoing Department of Transportation investigation.
Mr. Begley would not name the company for whom LBFNY is working at the Oswegatchie facility. He did say it’s one of about 10 ongoing projects they’re doing, all in New York. When asked if LBFNY seeks employees solely from Mexico or if they also look elsewhere, Mr. Begley replied, “we hire whoever is the best available employee at that time.”
LBFNY is registered with the New York Department of State as a domestic limited liability company. Public records show it was first registered on April 9, 2021, in Cayuga County. The address listed is P.O. Box 64 in Cato. The filing has no information listed for a CEO’s name and address, the principal executive office address, the registered agent name and address, or the primary location name and address.
A Times reporter went to the County Route 6 site on Wednesday afternoon and saw there were about a half dozen workers out in the field with two excavators going. There were also about a half dozen pickup trucks. Mr. Begley said they don’t work for LBFNY. He said that he’s pausing the company’s operations “to celebrate the lives of our co-workers.” A memorial service for the six people killed in the crash was held Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport.
There was no signage at the Oswegatchie solar farm indicating for whom it’s being built. There is another smaller solar farm across the road, with activity going on there on Wednesday afternoon. It also had no signage. Both installations appeared to be still under construction.
Mr. Begley on Wednesday morning said LBFNY workers have worked on three solar farms in St. Lawrence County: at 68 and 82 Brady Road in Madrid, and at 1020 Chipman Road in the town of Waddington. LBFNY is a contractor that worked on the three sites for Nexamp.
David M. Fisher, who lives across from the 68 Brady Road installation, said he saw a bus there regularly last winter, but he hasn’t seen one since. He said the bus last winter would drop people off in the early morning, pick them up around noon, and bring them back.
He says he saw the workers “digging into the winter ground, when it was frozen, and trying to install the frameworks.”
Mr. Fisher, whose nickname is “Jersey Dave,” is not the David M. Fisher in Madrid that is the New York Farm Bureau president.
Ted Ritzco, who lives near the 1020 Chipman Road Nexamp solar facility in Waddington, said he hasn’t noticed any LBFNY buses there. He said he’s seen vehicles recently, “somebody down there doing something.” He added that the panels appeared to have been installed by spring last year.
Neighbors near the 82 Brady Road installation said it was built about a year ago, and they’ve seen workers there recently, usually during the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.