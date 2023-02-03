Bus crash victims headed to work

The drivers of a small bus and truck that crashed Saturday in Louisville, killing six bus occupants, have been identified by state police. Photo from Facebook

LOUISVILLE — State police have released the names of the two drivers who collided last weekend, resulting in the deaths of six people. A 2013 Chevy Express bus was traveling on Route 37 when a Penske rental truck, a 2021 Freightliner, crossed the center line and collided near Coles Creek.

Christopher Valiro-Torres, 36, of Venezuela was driving the bus. Six of the 15 occupants were killed and another three were injured. Driving the box truck was Harly N. Diaz-Baez, 25, of Bronx. He was the lone occupant.

