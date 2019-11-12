EVANS MILLS — State police have identified Thomas W. Vincent, 26, Evans Mills, and Chad J. Bell, 39, Winthrop, as the two men injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday on Route 11 in the town of LeRay.
Troopers said Mr. Vincent was traveling south in a 2010 Ford Mustang when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guard rail and entered the path of a 2008 Ford pickup operated by Mr. Bell. Mr. Vincent needed to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday.
Mr. Bell was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of what troopers said was non-life threatening injuries.
Firefighters from the towns of Pamelia and Philadelphia closed a portion of Route 11 between Waddingham Road and Route 26 for a couple of hours for the Evans Mills Fire Department. The Fort Drum Fire Department also provided assistance at the scene.
