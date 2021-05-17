STOCKHOLM — State police have identified a man who died in a fire Saturday on Brookdale Road as Paul C. Sieradski.
State police said they and the Norfolk Police Department responded at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire with a person possibly trapped inside at 21 Brookdale Road in the town of Stockholm.
A trooper and a Norfolk police officer attempted to enter the structure but were unable due to the intense heat and smoke, according to state police.
Once the fire was extinguished by the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, firefighters located Mr. Sieradski, 68, dead inside the residence. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
