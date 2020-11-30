State police in St. Lawrence County arrested the following people on various driving while intoxicated charges over Thanksgiving weekend:
Pamela S. Dean, 45, of Fowler, was charged at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop at about 2:45 a.m. after observing a 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling north on Route 812 in Fowler, at 70 mph in a 55-mph zone. The driver, Ms. Dean, reportedly pulled into a driveway, parked the vehicle and ran behind a residence. She did not consent to a chemical test to determine her blood alcohol concentration, or BAC.
Ms. Dean’s license had been suspended due to a previous DWI conviction.
Christine J. Bean, 49, of Massena, was charged at about 11:53 p.m. Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%, following a traffic stop at about 11:38 p.m. in Massena.
Teressa L. Dierks, 50, of Potsdam, was charged at about 10:50 p.m. Friday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Canton.
Elizabeth D. Remington, 34, of Potsdam, was charged at about 1:27 a.m. Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Stockholm.
