New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a weeklong traffic enforcement initiative, the department announced Tuesday in a news release.
This year’s “Speed Week” enforcement campaign started Monday and runs through Sunday. Troopers will also actively patrol highways and target drivers who violate New York’s “move over” law.
Another initiative, announced in a news release Friday by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, will increase state police and local law enforcement patrols to target impaired driving from Friday through Sept. 5. The increased patrols are part of the state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which aims to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.
According to data from the University of Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, police-reported impaired driving crashes jumped 11% from 2020 to 2021.
“As you prepare your end-of-summer plans with family and friends, make sure you have a plan to get to your destination safely,” DMV commissioner and GTSC chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “Impaired driving is a reckless, costly, all-too-often deadly decision that puts all those sharing the road in danger.”
According to the release, law enforcement across the state during last year’s pre-Labor Day campaign made 2,586 arrests for impaired driving, and issued another 94,075 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, such as speeding and distracted driving.
Speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York. According to the ITSMR, 361 people were killed and 11,665 were injured statewide in 2021 in speed-related crashes.
During the “Speed Week” enforcement period, state troopers will be using both marked vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement, or CITE vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers who are violating New York’s “move over” law.
The “move over” law mandates that on multi-lane roads motorists drive with care, slow down, and safely move over one lane, if possible, when approaching vehicles stopped along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. This includes, but is not limited to law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, construction and maintenance vehicles, and volunteer ambulance workers and firefighters, according to the state’s website.
During the June 2021 Speed Week campaign, state troopers issued 23,996 total tickets, including 12,900 for speeding, 437 for distracted driving and 382 for violations of the “move over” law.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.