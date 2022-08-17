Traffic patrols increased through Labor Day

A solar speed radar on County Route 24 near Malone helps drivers keep their speed in check. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a weeklong traffic enforcement initiative, the department announced Tuesday in a news release.

This year’s “Speed Week” enforcement campaign started Monday and runs through Sunday. Troopers will also actively patrol highways and target drivers who violate New York’s “move over” law.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.