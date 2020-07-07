Several vehicles in the towns of Hammond and Morristown were damaged by means of a pellet or BB gun overnight from June 30 to July 1.
Windows were broken and body damage was sustained to the vehicles.
State police are requesting anyone with information to contact Trooper Matthew Miller at SP Ogdensburg at (518) 873-2776.
