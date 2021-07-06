HERMON — State police on Tuesday announced an investigation into the death of a 9-month-old baby in St. Lawrence County.
Troopers said they were dispatched to a possible drowning on Saturday in the town of Hermon. The child was first taken to Gouverneur Hospital, then to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, where the infant died.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.
