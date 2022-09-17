Headstones desecrated at Hopkinton cemetery

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

HOPKINTON — State police are investigating the desecration of headstones at Church of the Holy Cross cemetery in the town of Hopkinton.

Troopers said they responded to Lake Azonia Road at about 4:14 p.m. Friday for a criminal mischief complaint and found damaged property, including desecrated headstones.

