HOPKINTON — State police are investigating the desecration of headstones at Church of the Holy Cross cemetery in the town of Hopkinton.
Troopers said they responded to Lake Azonia Road at about 4:14 p.m. Friday for a criminal mischief complaint and found damaged property, including desecrated headstones.
