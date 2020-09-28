CANTON — State police are asking for public assistance with an investigation into a larceny reported last week.
Police believe about 300 Canada goose decoys were removed between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, and 6 a.m. Sept. 22, from the Grasse River in Canton, south of Morley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Christopher Nye or trooper Justin Dowdle at 518-873-2776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.