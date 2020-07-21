RICHVILLE — State police are investigating a report of two people approaching a 13-year-old outside of the child’s Richville home on July 15.
The individuals reportedly inquired about rabbits for sale and asked if the child wanted to see a puppy in their car. The same two people may have visited the home a second time later that same day, and they were seen driving a green car.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2776.
