PLATTSBURGH — Nearly 100 leads have been investigated by state police after a 45-year-old was found dead from stab wounds in her vehicle on Thursday in the parking lot of a bank on State Route 3.
At around 1:19 p.m., state police were asked to check the welfare of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich, who lives at 5 Westwood Dr. in Plattsburgh. At around 5:45 p.m., Ms. Yanulavich was found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank. An autopsy on Friday determined the cause of death to be stab wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
State police and partner agencies have investigated nearly 100 leads to date, according to a news release on Saturday. The police investigation has determined that the attack appears to have been targeted and not random. Nothing has been developed during the investigation that would deem the public to be at risk of danger.
State police are requesting public members who live in the areas of Route 3, Cornelia Street, Broad Street, Rugar Street and Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh to check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday July 14. State Police also ask for the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property, including garbage receptacles. Call state police at 518-563-3761 if any information regarding this request is found.
