POTSDAM — State police are asking for public assistance identifying three individuals alleged to have shoplifted June 29, from the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11.
At about 4:40 p.m., a white man and two white women allegedly stole a variety of merchandise from the store, and video surveillance captures the individuals exiting through the grocery side doors without paying for the merchandise in two carts.
The man appears to be wearing a black baseball cap, a short-sleeved blue shirt, jeans, tan work boots and a mask, with a tattoo on his left forearm. One woman wore a pink camouflage hoodie, patterned leggings, a mask and had long dark hair. The second woman was wearing a black and pink floral blouse with calf-length leggings, and she had lighter-colored, long wavy hair.
Police said the trio loaded the merchandise into a white SUV, possibly an older model Chevrolet Eqinox, and left the store heading toward the village. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dennis Klyuzov at 518-873-2776.
