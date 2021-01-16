POTSDAM — State police are requesting public assistance to identify people captured in Walmart security footage appearing to leave the Route 11 store without paying for merchandise.
Police responded to Walmart at about 8:25 p.m. Dec. 23, for a report that two men and one woman entered the store and stole products valued at a total of $315.93.
The suspects are all described as white, with one man wearing a black hoodie with the words “Certified White Boy.” The other man was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie with a white design on the back. The woman wore a brown jacket and had her hair pulled into a ponytail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Joshua Foster at the state police barracks in Canton, at 518-873-2776.
