OSWEGATCHIE — State police are looking for a north country man wanted on felony charges stemming from a December assault in Oswegatchie.
Jebadiah J. Brenno, 38, allegedly attacked a person with a machete on Dec. 24 at a Lee Road residence. The victim was left with “multiple lacerations and stab wounds,” according to police.
Brenno is wanted on a warrant from Oswegatchie Town Court on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police describe him as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about Brenno’s whereabouts is asked to call Troop B state police at 518-873-2750 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
