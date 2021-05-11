POTSDAM — State police are seeking public assistance identifying a woman believed to have been involved in an April larceny from the Potsdam Walmart, 7494, Route 11.
Following an investigation into a store report, police allege a woman stole merchandise totaling $174.46, and left as a passenger in “an older model green Chevrolet Silverado.”
Police describe the suspect as wearing a black zip-up jacket with white letters, a gray baseball hat, pink T-shirt and blue jeans the day of the incident. She was also wearing glasses and a black COVID face mask, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Joshua Foster, at 518-873-2776.
