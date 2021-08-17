POTSDAM — State police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people believed to have stolen merchandise over the weekend from the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11.
Police say at about 5:11 p.m. Sunday, two women and one man stole various items, worth more than a total of $700.
The man was wearing a white T-shirt, blue and black basketball shorts, white crew socks, black sneakers and black-framed glasses. He appeared to have a full beard and shaved hair.
One woman is described by police as having dark skin and brown hair and wearing a white floral dress. The second woman is described by police as light skinned with brown hair in a ponytail, wearing dark-framed glasses, a patterned blouse, knee-length shorts and flip-flops.
Security footage shows the trio loading the merchandise into shopping carts and leaving the store. Police said they left in a silver four-door sedan, possibly an older Pontiac.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Denis Klyuzov at 518-873-2776.
