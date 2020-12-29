Police seek to identify person involved in thefts

State police are requesting public assistance identifying the person in the security photo. The individual is believed to have been involved in two burglaries between Dec. 17 and 19 in Oswegatchie. Provided photo

OSWEGATCHIE — State police are requesting public assistance identifying a person believed to be involved in two burglaries earlier this month.

The commercial burglaries are reported to have occurred overnight and in the early mornings between Dec. 17 and 19, in the town of Oswegatchie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Raymond Mead at the state police station in Ogdensburg, at 518-873-2776.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.