OSWEGATCHIE — State police are requesting public assistance identifying a person believed to be involved in two burglaries earlier this month.
The commercial burglaries are reported to have occurred overnight and in the early mornings between Dec. 17 and 19, in the town of Oswegatchie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Raymond Mead at the state police station in Ogdensburg, at 518-873-2776.
