The New York state police will again be cracking down on impaired driving this holiday season by participating in the “Drive High Get a DUI” national campaign.
The campaign begins Thursday and will run until Jan. 1. Drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints throughout New York state and more state troopers on the roadways.
During the crackdown that occurred last year, State Police arrested 522 people for drinking while intoxicated and issued 35,016 tickets including 12,285 tickets for speeding, 840 for distracted driving, and 289 for the move over law. State police also investigated 14 fatal crashes.
State police will also be watching for “distracted drivers” including drivers who are not properly buckled up and drivers who are violating the move over law. The campaign also includes State Police conducting underage drinker enforcement details statewide.
Throughout the campaign, state police will be using both marked state police vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement (CITE) vehicles. CITE vehicles allow state police to easily identify drivers who are using handheld devices while driving and observe other distracted driving violations.
The campaign is sponsored by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation and funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
The state police is urging all drivers to designate a sober driver before drinking, use a taxi or ridesharing service or call a sober friend or family member if impaired, use community sober ride programs, report drunk drivers, and to help impaired drivers make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.
