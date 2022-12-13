Header header header headery

Elishia E. Lazore-King, 32, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police with grand larceny, obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing from an officer, and was issued multiple vehicle and traffic law tickets.

The New York state police will again be cracking down on impaired driving this holiday season by participating in the “Drive High Get a DUI” national campaign.

The campaign begins Thursday and will run until Jan. 1. Drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints throughout New York state and more state troopers on the roadways.

