HEUVELTON — State police are investigating a pair of break-ins at Heuvelton Central School this week and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
In a press release issued Friday, state police report that on Sunday and Tuesday, they responded to reports of burglaries at Heuvelton Central School, 87 East Washington St., where a single person, believed to have been responsible for both burglaries, forcibly entered the school, performed acts of vandalism and stole items belonging to the school.
On Sunday, the individual stole several computer towers and other miscellaneous items from the school. State police describe the person as white wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves, maroon pants and black sneakers. The hood of his sweatshirt was covering his face.
On Tuesday, troopers responded again to the school where they believe the same individual forcibly entered the school again, stealing graphic cards from three different computer towers, random pieces from inside the computer tower, a 3D printer and more miscellaneous items.
“A white unknown individual was wearing a black sweatshirt ‘Nickelodeon’ symbol on the front, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black glove on his right hand, and his sweatshirt hood up covering his face,” the press release stated.
The photograph provided by troopers show the person with a baseball bat in his hand walking in a hallway.
In both instances, state police say he was operating a “Next” bicycle while breaking into the school.
A message was left for Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn seeking comment.
If anyone has any information regarding the break-ins, contact state police at (315) 379-0012.
The identity of this person is being sought by state police following a Tuesday break-in and burglary at Heuvelton Central School. Photo provided by state police
