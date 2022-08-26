HEUVELTON — State police are investigating a pair of break-ins at Heuvelton Central School this week and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

In a press release issued Friday, state police report that on Sunday and Tuesday, they responded to reports of burglaries at Heuvelton Central School, 87 East Washington St., where a single person, believed to have been responsible for both burglaries, forcibly entered the school, performed acts of vandalism and stole items belonging to the school.

