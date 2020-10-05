State police report a seizure of “a large quantity” of drugs during a commercial vehicle checkpoint in St. Lawrence County on Saturday.
Police said a courier delivery vehicle was inspected and found to be carrying about 100 kilograms of cocaine concealed within the shipment of unidentified items.
The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police and local and federal law enforcement agencies assigned to the local DEA Drug Task Force.
Anyone with information can contact the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 518-873-2750.
