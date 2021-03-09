POTSDAM — State police are searching for an individual who allegedly stole various merchandise totaling more than $1,000 from the Potsdam Walmart.
They said an unknown male suspect entered Walmart at about 10 p.m. Feb. 27. He was described as white with brown hair, a bear and wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, a black jacket, gray sweatpants and tan boots. He was seen leaving the area in a red SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sarah Goodrow at 518-873-2776.
