BROWNVILLE — New York State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old Brownville girl who was last seen Saturday.
Karli N. Crosby is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. State police said they believe she is in the Syracuse area.
Karli also was reported missing earlier in June, disappearing from her Brownville home on June 22. She was located after a week, safe and healthy, and she was returned to her parents.
Anyone with information about Karli’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state police directly at 315-366-6000.
