MASSENA — Massena state police are searching for a missing Massena teen.
Timothy F. Trimm Jr., 17, was last seen getting on the school bus at about 7 a.m. June 6.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white washed jeans and red sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 315-379-0012.
