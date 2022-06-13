MASSENA — Massena state police are searching for a missing Massena teen.

Timothy F. Trimm Jr., 17, was last seen getting on the school bus at about 7 a.m. June 6.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white washed jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 315-379-0012.

