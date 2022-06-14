OGDENSBURG — State police are searching for a 23-year-old who was last physically seen in April.
Brittney L. Snyder, of Ogdensburg, was last physically seen on April 12, and she was last heard from via phone on June 5. She is last known to be in Syracuse. Ms. Snyder is described as five feet, five inches tall and roughly 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. State police say anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ashley at 315-379-0012.
